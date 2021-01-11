Sierra Skye Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Colorful Bikini

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye tantalized her 4.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, in which she captured a smoking-hot selfie while rocking a skimpy two-piece swimsuit. The photo was taken in what appeared to be a luxurious bathroom, with a shower stall complete with matte black hardware and glass doors visible to her left, and a counter in front of her.

Sierra rested her fingertips on the surface, and with her other hand, held her cell phone in front of her face. She rocked a bikini from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and made sure to tag the company’s own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The swimsuit was crafted from a patterned fabric that incorporated shades of vibrant red, orange and black, and the bright hues looked stunning against Sierra’s bronzed skin. The triangular cups hugged her ample assets, and she had a serious amount of cleavage on display in the garment. One one side, she had a thin spaghetti strap that was extended over her shoulder, and on the other, she allowed the strap to fall down her upper arm. The move gave the overall look a sultrier vibe, flaunting even more of her flawless figure.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms in the same warm tones, and the bottoms had a simple silhouette with high-cut sides that stretched over her hips. The high-cut style accentuated her hourglass shape and elongated her legs, although just her toned thighs were visible above the countertop.

Sierra finished the ensemble with a few pieces of jewelry, including delicate rings on her hand holding the cell phone, a statement ring on the middle finger of her opposite hand, and a chain bracelet. Her long blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun with a few strands escaping to frame her face.

She paired the steamy selfie with a very simple caption, but her followers loved the share regardless. The post received over 13,500 likes as well as 171 comments in just 17 minutes.

“Wow,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji, struck nearly speechless by Sierra’s beauty.

“Gorgeous body,” another follower chimed in.

“You are an angel!” a third fan commented.

“So sexy,” yet another added, including a quarter of heart emoji.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sierra tantalized her followers with a short video clip taken from behind while she was wearing a skimpy snakeskin-print thong swimsuit. She adjusted the top as well as her messy bun, her bronzed skin glowing in the sunlight.