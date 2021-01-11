Celeste Bright Stuns In A Little Black Dress With A Plunging Neckline That Just Barely Covers Her Derriere

The image appeared to be another vacation snap from her luxurious stay in Tulum, Mexico.

Celeste Bright traded in her bikini for a sexy dress in her latest Instagram upload, and her fans certainly seem to be loving the change. The model debuted the gorgeous look in a new post to her page on Monday afternoon.

The upload included a total of two photos that added some serious heat to the 26-year-old’s feed. She was seen standing outside in a tropical location — likely Tulum, as she has been vacationing in the luxurious Mexican destination since the start of the new year.

A beautiful pool could be seen in the background that was surrounded by vibrant green palm trees, creating a stunning scene that was only made better by the model herself as she rocked a little black dress that did nothing but favors for her phenomenal physique.

Celeste stunned in the slinky satin number from PrettyLittleThing that complemented her deep tan. It had billowy, oversized sleeves that fell down to her elbows, teasing a glimpse of her toned arms. Its plunging neckline was arguably the most daring element of the frock, which fell far past her braless chest, exposing an ample amount of cleavage, as well as a peek at her taut stomach.

The garment proceeded to cinch in at Celeste’s midsection thanks to a thick black belt that helped to accentuate her tiny waist and slender frame. Also of note was its daringly short length — it hit right at the top of her thighs, leaving her long, lean legs completely exposed for her followers to admire. It was just barely long enough to cover up her pert derriere, making for a cheeky display of her backside as she posed in profile to the camera for the second snap.

She kept things simple, leaving her platinum locks down in loose, beachy waves the blew gently around her face in the light breeze. Celeste also accessorized with a trendy stack of necklaces to give her ensemble a hint of bling.

The smoldering double-pic update proved to be an instant hit, racking up nearly 5,000 likes in less than an hour of going live. The comments section was also flooded with compliments for Celeste’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“The black dress looks spectacular,” one person wrote.

“Looks good on you,” quipped another fan.

“You are a goddess,” a third follower remarked.

“AMAZING BEAUTY,” added a fourth admirer.

There has been no shortage of sexy looks from Celeste during her vacation. Last week, she treated her followers to a glimpse at one of her swimsuits from the trip — a tiny white two-piece with chain straps that left little to the imagination. The look was another hit, racking up over 30,000 likes and 406 comments to date.