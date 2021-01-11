Samantha Mumba Proves She Hasn’t Aged A Day & Rocks PVC Pants For Cute Snapshot With 5-Year-Old Daughter

Samantha Mumba took to Instagram to update fans with a new snapshot of herself with her 5-year-old daughter, Sage Scales. Over the past few years, the Irish singer has kept a fairly low profile but has decided to return to the music scene with fresh material.

The “Baby, Come Over (This Is Our Night)” hitmaker stunned in a white T-shirt that appeared to have the text “raising the future” written across the front in capital letters. The short-sleeved number featured a crew neck and was tucked into her high-waisted black PVC pants. The tight-fitted attire looked phenomenal on the star, who clearly hasn’t aged a day. Samantha accessorized herself with a bracelet and kept her nails short for the occasion. She styled her curly brunette hair up but left the front down to frame her face.

Sages also wore a short-sleeved top that had “the future” written across the garment. Her look was teamed with a lilac tutu skirt while sporting her hair in cute space buns.

For Samantha’s most recent upload, the duo was captured outdoors in front of a brick wall. The 37-year-old placed one hand on her hip and rested the other on her upper thigh. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a smile while the sun reflected onto her face.

Sages stood in front of her mom and struck an adorable pose while grinning.

Samantha credited Carrie Anne for her attire and tagged her daughter’s private page, which is run by her.

She geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, informing fans where this pic took place.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 1,020 likes and many comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Such a cute little girl and her beautiful mama,” one user wrote.

“I cannot tell you how much I love this photo. My beautiful Sammy & Sage, you’re both pure light and love,” another person shared, adding numerous heart emoji.

“Awww such a gorgeous photo!!” remarked a third fan.

“That young lady is growing up so fast,” a fourth admirer commented.

In 2019, Samantha made a rare live appearance at the Mighty Hoopla festival at Brockwell Park, London. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Time Machine actress wowed in a jeweled skin-colored leotard with a ripped denim jacket over the top that also had jeweled detailing on the sleeves and collar. She wore her long, wavy locks in a high ponytail and performed a nostalgic set that consisted of her signature hit singles.