Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles In A Sequin-Covered White Look With A Plunging Neckline For An At-Home Photoshoot

British beauty Elizabeth Hurley stunned her 1.8 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a picture taken for a lockdown photoshoot she did at home, as she mentioned in the caption.

Elizabeth stood outside in the shot, and several trees were visible behind her, providing a stunning natural backdrop. The photo was taken from a close perspective, with only her upper body in the frame, and she wore a sparkling dress from the brand Retrofête. The overall look was presumably pulled together by fashion stylist Mike Adler, who Elizabeth tagged in the picture, along with the clothing company.

The garment had sleeves that extended to just below her elbows, and the entire piece was crafted from a white fabric with white and silver sequins scattered over the whole look. The embellishments caught the light, sparkling and drawing the eye towards her tantalizing curves.

The sleeves draped over her slender arms, and the neckline dipped scandalously low, putting a serious amount of cleavage on display. Her brunette locks hung loose in an effortlessly tousled style, and she gazed directly at the camera in the snap. Her lips were slightly parted in a sultry expression as she posed for the image.

Elizabeth had both arms up, framing her stunning features. One of her hands stretched behind her head, while the other appeared to extend up higher, disappearing out of the frame.

The shot was simple, yet it placed Elizabeth’s beauty as the focal point. Only the top portion of the look was visible, but the piece she wore was actually a chiffon mini dress. The brand called the look the Aubrielle dress, and it retails for $535 on Net-A-Porter.

She kept the caption of her post simple, allowing her outfit to do all the talking, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The picture received over 26,800 likes within one hour of going live, as well as 630 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

“Someone cast this woman in a Bond Film ASAP,” one fan wrote.

“Lock down never looked better,” another follower chimed in, including a heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Like a fine wine,” a third fan remarked, complimenting Elizabeth’s ageless beauty.

“It’s gotta be good genetics, either that or you made a deal with the devil. God bless English women!” another added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Elizabeth surprised her fans with another sparkling ensemble. That particular outfit featured a panel of sequin-covered silver fabric that draped over one of her breasts, while the other side featured an opaque black material for an eye-catching look.