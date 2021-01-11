Mandy Rose Bares Backside In Cheeky White Panties & Plaid Shirt: ‘Coffee First’

Mandy Rose delighted her 2.7 million Instagram followers on Monday morning. The WWE wrestler shared a shot of her reaching for a mug to get some coffee to start the week.

In the shot, Mandy was in the kitchen filled with black cabinets and a stove, near a coffee maker, and she reached her light-colored manicured hand high into an open cabinet to get a mug for the caffeinated brew. She had a big toothy grin as she looked back over one shoulder at the camera. She styled her short, layered blond hair straight, and it hung down her back from an off-center part. She accessorized with small earrings, which could be seen between the layers of her hair.

Mandy wore a pink and blue plaid shirt with the sleeves cuffed and one side hanging slightly off her toned shoulder. The top’s length bunched up at the wrestler’s waist, accenting her curves. The highlight of the casual morning outfit was her simple white cheeky panties that provided plenty of coverage around her hips and lower back while leaving the lower rounded portion of her pert backside bare.

The wrestler credited photographer Ryan Loco with the photo, and she added a hashtag referencing WWE Monday Night RAW. Fans showed the post plenty of attention, with at least 259,000 hitting the like button, and 2,200 Instagram users also took a moment to leave a positive reply.

“Oh, wow! I wouldn’t mind waking up to that every morning. The coffee. Obviously,” teased one follower who included a peach emoji.

“Do you need some help in reaching it? I can’t wait to see you on RAW tonight, Mandy. You’re going to crush it. Smoking hot as always,” a second fan enthused, including flames and hearts.

“Now this is something to open IG to!!! Damn!! You look amazing in that outfit. Is that what you’re wearing tonight on RAW? I sure hope it’s something similar,” wondered a third Instagram user who included red heart-eye, rose, and flame emoji.

“Wow! I mean, I wasn’t ready for that this fine day when I opened my IG. Wow! So beautiful. I hope your week is a great one!” a fourth devotee wrote along with several peaches, flames, and a surprised smiley.

Mandy regularly shares photos of herself modeling casual wear or working in wrestling, and her followers typically respond favorably. The Inquisitr recently reported that she welcomed the new year in a hot pink ensemble that revealed a generous look at her ample cleavage.