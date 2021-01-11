Isabella Buscemi Flaunts Insane Figure In Scanty Pink-Lace Lingerie Set

Internet sensation Isabella Buscemi once again tantalized her 2.5 million Instagram followers when she shared some jaw-dropping new images of her enviable figure on Monday, January 10,.

The 22-year-old was photographed in a doorway for the two-slide series as a large gray couch and Christmas tree were visible behind her. She took center stage in both frames, striking two eye-catching poses that displayed her form from different angles.

In the first photo, she stood with legs parted as the front of her body face the camera. She placed one hand on her locks and the other on the door landing. She wore a sultry expression on her face as she directed her soft glare towards the camera’s lens. The second image displayed the right side of her figure as she propped her booty out to further define her curves. She placed one hand on the doors landing once more and the other on her thigh. She pouted with her mouth slightly parted and looked to her right.

She wore her long highlighted locks, which were parted slightly off-center, in loose waves that fell effortlessly around her shoulders and back. Her perfectly manicured nails were short and polished white.

Isabella flaunted her killer curves in a minuscule pink-lace lingerie set. Her bra featured two adjustable shoulders straps, half-cut cups that revealed a great deal of cleavage, and a thin strap that bridged the bottoms of both cups. Her scantily cut panties, which appeared to be a thong, easily drew the eye to her curvy hips and bodacious derriere.

Isabella completed the look with several pieces of jewelry, including her signature nameplate necklace, diamond stud earring and a naval piercing.

The spicy photo set quickly gained traction in the social media sphere as it amassed more than 10,000 likes in just 20 minutes after going live. Additionally, dozens of followers headed to the comment section to vocalize their support for the model, her figure, her stunning looks, and her choice of intimate attire.

“Perfect! I love you! You are very beautiful,” one individual wrote.

“Gorgeous! Absolutely perfect and so sexy,” chimed in another admirer.

“You are the textbook definition of pretty in pink,” a third fan asserted, adding pink heart emoji to their message.

“Beautiful body, legs, smile, look, tan, and outfit. You look fantastic! Love it and you,” proclaimed a fourth user.

Isabella updates her Instagram feed with sizzling content almost daily, induing a constant state of admiration in her fans. Just yesterday, she shared another racy post in which she sported a skimpy bikini while promoting Bang Energy.