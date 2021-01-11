Alexa Collins Looks Smoking Hot In A Flirty Floral Mini Dress

Blond beauty Alexa Collins thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a gorgeous snap taken outdoors in a beautiful location. She stood in front of a collection of lush green bushes dotted with colorful red and fuschia flowers, and the sun shone down on her bronzed skin, illuminating her beauty.

Alexa rocked a flirty dress from the brand Hot Miami Styles, and she tagged the label in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, in case her audience was interested in picking up the look for themselves. The garment was an off-the-shoulder style with voluminous sleeves that draped over her slender arms, leaving her shoulders and upper arms exposed. A panel of ruched fabric stretched across her ample assets, and she had a hint of cleavage on display in the look. A tie embellishment between her breasts drew even more attention to her chest.

The entire garment was crafted from a floral printed material, and the piece hugged her slim waist and hips. The hem hit at her upper thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems on display, and there was a ruffled trim stretching along the bottom. The front also had some ruched embellishments that accentuated her figure.

Alexa finished off the ensemble with a few accessories that complemented the printed garment. On one arm, she carried a structured beige Prada bag with gold hardware and the brand’s logo positioned right in the middle of the piece. She rested the handles over one forearm while her other hand hung by her side.

Alexa wore a pair of sunglasses with nearly transparent lenses, her stunning eyes visible even through the glasses. Finally, she added a pendant necklace with the Chanel logo resting on her chest.

Her blond locks tumbled down in tousled curls, and she had her lips slightly parted as she posed for the image. She paired the sexy snap with a simple caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The update received over 2,200 likes within just 40 minutes of going live, as well as 80 comments from her eager audience.

“Absolute Beauty,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Omg in love with this look!” another follower chimed in.

“Gorgeous,” a third fan remarked simply.

“You are a beautiful flower,” yet another commented, keeping his compliment in the theme of Alexa’s ensemble and surroundings.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa shared an even steamier snap in which she rocked a lavender bikini with chain details while posing outside in Miami, Florida.