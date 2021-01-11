Antje Utgaard Sizzles In An Animal-Print Bikini While Posing With Her ‘Bodyguards’

Antje Utgaard’s most recent Instagram share is getting noticed for several different reasons. The model shared the upload on her page January 11, and it included two new photos that showed off her amazing figure.

The first photo saw Antje posing in the center of the frame. The post’s geotag indicated she was in West Hollywood, California. She knelt on the top of a lounge chair, holding one pooch in her arms while the other was between her legs. Antje facd her chest toward the camera and gazed into the lens with a sultry stare. In the caption, she joked that her “bodyguards” were always looking out for her.

She opted to wear a sexy, animal-print bikini that did her nothing but favors. A tag indicated that the suit was from DE-VESI. On her upper half, she sported a tiny top with triangular cups and a scooping neckline the showcased her ample bust. It had thin straps that fit snugly on her shoulders, putting her bronze arms on display. The look also allowed Antje to show off a tease of her trim abs, although one of her pups obscured the full view. The bottoms were just as hot, matching the same color and style as the top. They had thick sides that clung tightly to her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and frame.

The second photo in the series captured Antje posing with her backside facing the camera. She looked over her shoulder with a seductive smile. The cut of the suit also revealed a generous tease of sideboob, which her fans didn’t seem to mind. The cheeky cut of the bottoms also showed the model’s pert derrière, which was entirely bronze.

She pulled her long blond locks back in a low ponytail and a few loose pieces escaped to frame her face. She also rocked a headband that matched the same color and style of her swimsuit. She completed her outfit with a pair of dainty hoop earrings and a bracelet to match.

In the caption, Antje asked her fans if they liked the front or the back of the suit better. The post has earned a ton of attention from her audience with over 1,800 likes and 30-plus comments amassing in just a few minutes.

“They’re both awesomely beautiful!” one follower commented, adding a series of red hearts and heart-eyes to their words.

“Perfect body with that Gorgeous face. Absolutely Beautiful,” praised a second user.

“The bikini with the headband Omgosh,” a third exclaimed.

“Tha back looks awesome,” wrote a fourth person.