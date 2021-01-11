Demi Lovato Is Unrecognizable With With Bubblegum Pink Hair And A Pixie Cut

Singer and actress Demi Lovato shocked her fans with a stunning new look. She posted a quick clip to her Instagram page where she showed off a pixie cut and bubblegum pink hair.

The clip, which has already generated 670,000 likes thus far, shows the 28-year-old in a plush leopard coat with a silver, zipper accent.

Underneath the topper, she wore a black t-shirt with a graphic atop it and a silver chain on her neck

Demi’s hair was cut into a pixie style. The front was brushed forward from the back of her scalp toward the front. The underside of her hair was its normal dark color and the top, a shocking pastel tone. It appeared that the sides of her tresses were shaved close to her skin.

She had a tiny, gold hoop in her right nostril. Her eyebrows were heavy-looking and loomed over a pair of clear-framed eyeglasses in a square shape. On her ears were silver hoop earrings.

Her long nails were pained a dark hue which was seen as she played with her tresses, fluffing them up atop her head as the video continued.

Demi smiled sweetly for the camera as she playfully turned her head from side to side for the video clip as seen below. She looked happy with the results as she showed off her style for her 96.4 million social media followers.

In November of 2020, Demi showed off a new hairdo. The Inquisitr previously reported that she looked fierce in a blond, half-shaved mohawk with an undercut. In the caption of the Instagram snap seen here, she credited Master Stylist Amber Maynard Bolt and stylist Paul Norton for the edgy, new look.

This came just several days after the “Commander in Chief” singer hosted the People’s Choice Awards. At that time, she still had her signature dark tresses.

Many of Demi’s celebrity friends were some of the first to add their own commentary.

Will & Grace star Sean Hayes, model Iskra Lawrence, Amber Maynard loved Demi’s overall look.

Her fans also shared their opinions.

“OMG Demetria,” commented one fan who used the singer’s full first name.

“Wow, that is a super fun style. You look adorbs, so cute,” penned a second follower.

“You look so happy and that is the best look of all on you, you beautiful human being. You are amazing, keep staying real and be who you want to be,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“INKVATO IS BACK OMG WE WON Y’ALL,” claimed a fourth fan.