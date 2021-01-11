Sarah Jessica Parker Teases Return Of Mr. Big In ‘SATC’ Revival

The character played by Chris Noth was rumored to be killed off in a script for the scrapped third movie.

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker didn’t confirm if her co-star Chris Noth will return for the newly announced revival of the hit HBO series – but she didn’t say he’d be killed off, either.

Amid a fan frenzy following the official announcement of And Just Like That, a 10-episode HBO Max revisit of the original series that will follow now 50-somethings Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Parker replied to a fan who asked about the status of her TV husband John James Preston, aka Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth), 10 years after viewers last saw him in the second SATC movie.

“This is insane. My favorite girls will be back,” an Instagram follower wrote to Parker, per Us Weekly. “But wait, what about Mr. Big?”

“Wait and see,” the actress teased.

Paramount Pictures / Getty Images

Parker’s comment comes after it was previously teased that Big wouldn’t make it out alive of a third SATC movie.

In 2018, writer James Andrew Miller alleged in a podcast that he had seen the script and that the death of Mr. Big was set to happen “relatively early” in the now-scrapped film, reportedly of a sudden “heart attack in the shower.” The focus of the film would have been more about Carrie’s new life as a widow than her female friendships.

It didn’t help that Noth once said he was done playing Carrie’s longtime love and that he was not in touch with any of his co-stars because they had all moved on to other things in their lives.

“I don’t think there’s anything left for me to say about that,” he said when asked about Sex and the City 3, according to People. “I want to tell other stories.”

Noth also said he “hated” some of the things his character did in the movies, such as the “cornball” move of giving Carrie a bigger diamond ring to prove his love to her.

Still, the 66-year-old actor told The Sun there was no way his character would ever be killed off of the romantic comedy franchise and he denounced rumors to the contrary.

“He isn’t going to die,” he told the U.K. outlet on the red carpet of the 2018 British Independent Film Awards in London. “There’s no way he was dying, that was all a lie.”

One person who definitely won’t back for the new installment is Samantha. Parker has already revealed that Kim Cattrall’s promiscuous PR rep character will not be a part of the Sex and the City revival.