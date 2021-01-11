Olivia Mathers Bares Ample Cleavage As She Stretches Across The Sand In A Baroque-Patterned Bikini

Olivia Mathers kicked off the new week with another smoking-hot Instagram post that has her fans talking. The model wowed her 607,000 followers with a steamy beachside shot that saw her showing some serious skin.

The Aussie hottie was snapped at Elephant Rock in Currumbin, Queensland, per the geotag, where she was seen enjoying a beautiful and relaxing day by the water. She was captured lying on her side across the soft sand, her arms stretched out above her while her dirty blond locks spilled messily over her head.

In the caption, she noted that she was “happpyyyy” — an emotion further evidenced by the huge smile she wore across her face as the golden sun spilled down and illuminated the scene.

Of course, a day at the beach called for the perfect swimwear, and Olivia’s certainly did not disappoint. She opted for a scanty three-piece set from 97 Swim that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The ensemble included a scanty halter-style bikini top with a unique white-and-orange baroque pattern that popped against her deep tan. Her voluptuous assets nearly spilled out of the number thanks to its plunging neckline, leaving a scandalous amount of cleavage on display that gave the shot a seductive vibe. It also had thin straps that were looped tightly around her neck and ribcage, helping to highlight her slender frame.

Olivia covered up the bottom part of her swimwear with a matching sarong in the same bold pattern. The flattering skirt was knotted right at her navel, accentuating her tiny waist while also drawing attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs. It flowed loosely over her curvy hips and featured a racy side slit in the front, teasing a glimpse of one of her lean legs as she worked the lens.

The sunkissed snap proved to be insanely popular, earning more than 12,000 likes and dozens of comments after just seven hours of going live.

“So beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Incredible,” quipped another fan.

“Absolute gem. Such a pretty smile,” a third follower gushed.

“Great picture!!” added a fourth admirer.

Olivia has been getting in plenty of bikini time lately, as it is summer where she resides in Australia. Just last week, the model enjoyed another day on the beach — that time in a baby blue-and-yellow two-piece with a similar baroque pattern. Fans were thrilled at that eye-popping photograph as well, awarding it over 25,000 likes and 155 comments to date.