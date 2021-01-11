Kourtney Kardashian Slays In A Sparkling Silver Bodysuit & Platform Boots

Reality television star Kourtney Kardashian stunned her 106 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot trio of snaps in which she was all dolled up in a sparkling bodysuit.

The photos were captured in a dressing room, and Kourtney sat on a countertop in front of a large mirror bordered with glowing light bulbs. The vanity area was bare, allowing Kourtney to stretch out in her figure-hugging ensemble.

She rocked a bodysuit that had long sleeves and a closed neckline. The garment was crafted entirely of a sequin-covered fabric that glittered under the lights, and every inch of the piece hugged her fit figure. The material accentuated her ample assets, nipping in at her waist before clinging to her toned thighs and calves.

She paired the eye-catching look with some sky-high black platform boots that had a chunky heel. Her long locks were pulled back in a sleek ponytail, with her silky tresses cascading down on either side of her face, the ends flipped out for a bit of a retro vibe.

Kourtney had both hands on the countertop, her legs extended as she kept her gaze focused on the camera. A sultry expression crossed her features, and the only burst of color in the ensemble came from her deep red fingernail polish.

The second shot was taken in action, as Kourtney swung her legs down from the countertop. For the third and final share in the series, she turned her attention to the mirror, gazing at her reflection as she continued to showcase her fit physique.

She paired the photos with a simple caption that seemed to reference the end of her family’s reality television show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Her followers loved the sparkling update, and the post received over 886,600 likes within 20 hours of going live. It also racked up 3,864 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“I love this ENERGY!” one fan wrote, captivated by the snaps.

“Beautiful as always,” another follower added, including a heart emoji in the comment.

“You are so stunning I admire you so much,” another fan chimed in.

“Queen of Poosh,” yet another commented, referencing the lifestyle brand that Kourtney is building, accentuating the statement with a sparkle emoji.

