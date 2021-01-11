Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In A White Bikini While Perched Above The Ocean

Josephine Skriver got many of her fans’ hearts racing over the weekend when she shared a stunning new set of photos to her Instagram page. The Victoria’s Secret Angel returned to her account on Sunday, January 10 to post the eye-popping snaps that saw her looking hotter than ever in scanty swimwear.

A trio of images was included in the update that saw the Danish beauty showing some skin in a classic white bikini that perfectly suited her killer curves. The two-piece included an underwire-style top with a wide and deep neckline that showed off an eyeful of her voluptuous cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It also had thin spaghetti straps that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms featured a high-rise waistband that fit snugly around Josephine’s midsection, accentuating her trim waist and slender frame. The garment also boasted a daringly high-cut design that offered a peek at her curvy hips and shapely thighs.

Josephine slipped into the sexy swimwear for what appeared to be a relaxing day out on a luxurious yacht. She was perched on the edge of a long walkway that was suspended over the deep blue ocean water — a daring position that alone was likely enough to get a few pulses racing.

In the first image, the bombshell sat at the edge of the walkway with her lean legs dangling over the edge. She was positioned high above the camera with a gorgeous view of the cloudy sky behind her that was lit up by the bright sun.

The second photo was a close-up shot of the model in the same spot, though she turned around and sat with her legs crisscrossed in front. The angle provided the best view of Josephine in her skimpy bikini and treated her audience to a full view of her ample assets, flat tummy, and abs.

The final slide saw her again hanging her lower body over the water. She struck a more casual pose that time with one leg bent up at the knee as the breeze blew gently through her light brown locks.

Fans went wild for the triple-pic update, awarding it more than 98,000 likes in less than a day’s time. Dozens hit up the comments section as well to compliment the catwalk queen.

“Absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

“She has incredible beauty,” praised another fan.

“Wow! So beautiful! Great shot!” a third follower gushed.

“I love your swimsuit,” added a fourth admirer.

Josephine’s Sunday looked a little different yesterday, as her favorite football team, the Las Vegas Raiders, finished up their season on January 3. The model typically spends the last day of her weekend clad in gear to support the squad, which she often shows off on her Instagram page.