Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Flaunts Chiseled Figure In Cut-Out Fuchsia Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale dazzled many of her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Monday, January 11, when she uploaded some sizzling new snapshot of her bikini-clad self.

The 24-year-old, who is of Australian and Indian heritage, was photographed while at the beach for the two-slide series, as some greenery and the blue sky filled the background behind her. She took center stage in both frames as she struck some candid, yet sultry pose that displayed her toned physique.

In the first image, she sat down in the sand with the front of her figure facing the camera and her legs crossed. She leaned back into her left hand and held up a book with her right. The model seemed to be captivated by her literature as she directed her gaze towards the book’s pages. She was captured in a similar light for the second snapshot, except that time, she adjusted her bottoms with her left hand and looked away from her book.

Her long raven locks, which she usually wears down in natural-looking curls, were pulled back and hidden underneath a white baseball cap with the quote “Peace & Quiet” embroidered on it. She rocked both her fingernails and toenails short with a lilac polish.

She showed off her statuesque form in a minuscule fuschia-colored bikini. The top featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, a U-shaped neckline, and a large cut-out in the front that gave way to a massive view of cleavage and underboob. The suit’s bottoms featured a scantily cut, high-rise design that accented her curvy hips, sculpted midriff, and pert booty.

She accessorized the beachside look with just diamond stud earrings.

In the post’s caption, she expressed contentment with her day of reading on the beach.

The images were quickly met with much support and enthusiasm from social media users, accumulating more than 38,000 likes in just a few hours after being uploaded. Additionally, over 150 admirers headed to the comments section to convey their sweet thoughts on the model, her figure, her bathing suit, and her looks.

“You little hottie,” one individual wrote, adding several pink heart emoji to their comment.

“Wow!!! You’re very sexy,” chimed in another admirer.

“You look stunning Kelly,” a third fan asserted.

“Very beautiful woman,” a fourth person added, following their message with numerous red heart symbols.

Kelly often shared risqué looks on Instagram that flaunt her killer figure. Just two days ago, she uploaded a post in which she rocked only a tiny black thong and fishnet stockings. That content has received more than 42,000 likes so far.