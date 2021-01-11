Holly Sonders Showcases Smoking-Hot Body In Lacy Blue Lingerie

Former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders has been giving her Instagram followers plenty of sultry content to enjoy so far this year, and she does not appear to be slowing down any time soon. On Monday, she kicked of the weekend with a sizzling snap that featured her rocking a set of blue lingerie that left little to the imagination.

Holly’s sexy set was made primarily of lace. The bra had demi cups and widely-spaced shoulder straps that showed off plenty of her plentiful cleavage. It also had a satin strap that went underneath her breasts. Her panties were revealing with thin straps pulled high on her hips. Small ring details on the straps called attention to her flat lower abdomen.

The brunette beauty completed her sultry outfit with a pair of pink stilettos that made her legs look even longer than they were.

Holly styled her hair straight with a middle part, and she accessorized with a sparkly belly piercing.

According to the geotag, the popular influencer was in Los Angeles, California, for the photo shoot. She was outside posing next to a brick wall. A door leading to a restroom was also behind her. She held a sprayed water from a nozzle attached to the end of a thick black water hose.

Holly faced the camera while she cocked one hip to the side while she looked away from the lens with her lips slightly parted. With one leg slightly forward, she flaunted her long, lean pins. With one hand on her hip, she showcased her impressive cleavage and chiseled abs. Her bronze skin was damp, giving the picture a sultry vibe.

Holly’s online audience seemed to enjoy seeing her in the skimpy getup, and dozens chimed in with compliments.

“You are a gorgeous lady. You body is perfect,” wrote one follower, adding pink heart and kiss emoji.

“Omg you are amazing, such beauty,” a second Instagram user commented.

“Hottest woman ever,” added a third admirer with several flame emoji.

“Dam! Those legs are phenomenal,” a fourth fan replied.

Last month, Holly lit up her Instagram page with a snap that saw her showcasing her fabulous physique in a set of purple lace lingerie. The photo captured her from a side view while she arched her back, flaunting her ample chest and trim tummy. She stood with one hip cocked, showing off her curvy derrière and shapely thighs. She also sported a black satin coverup that she wore loosely off her shoulder.