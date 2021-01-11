‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: In ‘Birth Mother’ Episode Randall Learns More About His Past

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the This Is Us episode “Birth Mother.”

This Is Us will delve even deeper into the backstory of Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown), who was adopted as an infant and has longed to find out more about his family history. People Magazine reported that the newest episode of the series, titled “Birth Mother” and which will air on January 12, will explore Randall’s history in great detail and answer some lingering questions for viewers regarding his mom Laurel’s (Jennifer C. Holmes).

Randall and his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) will travel to New Orleans to meet a man named Hai (Vien Hong) who had a long relationship with Laurel from her twenties until her death in 2015 of breast cancer. The couple will reminisce about their trip to the area in celebration of their fifth anniversary. While Beth will recall all their good times they shared, Randall feels a sense of longing, not knowing if while they were visiting the Louisiana town, they could have passed Laurel on the street and not known it.

People reported that in the titular series of scenes, the couple will meet Hai for the first time where he will explain as much as he can to Randall about Laurel’s backstory.

Randall’s first bombshell will come shortly after Beth comments on how lovely Hai’s home is. In turn, Hai tells Randall that the property was owned by his mom. That, in turn, means the home now belongs to him.

In a promo seen above, Randall is seen as he speaks with Hai with support from Beth and learns about his mother’s life. The video also features Laurel as a little girl walking by a river. Randall visits the area where she strode as a child as he tries to picture her during that time period. Flashback scenes show the love between Laurel and Hai and also, her longing for her missing son.

In the above promo, Laura was seen in a hospital where she confided in someone off-camera that she had a child and she didn’t know where he was. In an earlier episode, believing Laurel was dead after an overdose of drugs, William would leave their home and bring him to a firehouse where he knew he would be safe. The baby was later adopted by Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and became a brother to twins Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley).

The teaser claimed that Laurel never stopped loving her son. How Randall deals with this news will open up a whole new series of emotions for the character, who has expressed a feeling of never belonging in his own family despite their deep love for him and he for them.