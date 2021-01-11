Yanet Garcia Flaunts Pert Derriere In Curve-Hugging Pants

Yanet Garcia delighted her fans with a social media post over the weekend. The image was added to her Instagram page on Sunday, marking her first update in three days.

The image was filtered in black-and-white, and captured the model posing in the middle of a crosswalk. There were a few cars and motorcycles parked on the street behind her, and the rest of the backdrop was simple. Yanet appeared to be walking when the image was snapped, and her arms and feet were staggered. She looked over her shoulder, meeting the lens of the camera with an alluring stare.

Yanet showed off her amazing figure in a sexy set that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she rocked a white crop top with a floral-print pattern. It had capped sleeves that were tight on her biceps, and the scanty look also teased a peek of her toned shoulders. The bottom of the piece appeared to have an elastic band that cut off near her ribs, exposing her abs.

Yanet teamed the look with a pair of pants that were equally as hot. They had a thick waistband that was worn high on her hips, highlighting her slim waist and sexy, hourglass curves. The garment proceeded to fit tightly on her pert derriere and shapely thighs. The lower half of the pants had a trendy cut that flared out, giving it a retro vibe.

The weathercaster completed her look with a pair of high heels that added some length to her fit frame. She styled her long, brunette locks with a deep side part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the upload, the model reminded her fans to love their fate, adding a single star emoji to the end of her message. Fans have not been shy about showering the update with praise, and it’s already earned more than 600,000 likes and over 2,000 comments in its short time live. Some Instagrammers complimented Yanet on her amazing figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“I am shouting from the rooftops! You look amazing,” one follower gushed, adding a few flames.

“MISS YOU MY LOVE. Thank you so much for posting this for us,” a second social media user chimed in.

“This is so seductive and doesn’t belong on Instagram,” a third follower wrote, adding a few red hearts.

“I love this so much, you are perfect,” one more added.