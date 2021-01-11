Sofia Bevarly Asks Fans For Their Thoughts On The Vaccine While Clad In A String Bikini

Sofia Bevarly wowed in the most recent update that was added to her popular Instagram page. The model and social media influencer sizzled in a bikini in her weekend update.

The photo captured Sofia posing on the beach. She stood in the center of the frame, and there were sand and water as far as the eye could see. Sofia turned her figure slightly in profile gazing into the camera lens with an alluring stare. She placed both hands in front of her midsection and popped her booty back to accentuate her curves. The model showed off her amazing figure in a skimpy bikini that did her nothing but favors.

A tag in the upload indicated that her choice of attire was from Berry Beachy Swimwear. The base of the garment was white and it was patterned with yellow sunflowers. The top of the suit was incredibly sexy and had a set of tiny, triangular cups that hardly contained her chest, while its scooping neckline offered a generous view of cleavage. It had thin straps that secured over her toned shoulders, and her sun-kissed arms were on full display.

She teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot. The front was worn low on Sofia’s hips, highlighting her tiny waist while also showing her toned tummy. It had a pair of thin, string sides that were tied on her hips and its high rise design treated her fans to a great view of her shapely thighs. The strings from the sides trailed down Sofia’s legs, drawing even more attention to her hourglass curves.

Sofia styled her long, brunette locks with a deep side part, and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. She kept her accessories simple, wearing a small ring on each finger. In the caption of the post, she asked her fans for their thoughts on the vaccine.

In its short time live, the post has amassed more than 58,000 likes and 800-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Sofia on her figure while a few more weighed in with their thoughts on the vaccine.

“Anyone who wants it should be able to get it, the opposite also applies, anyone who wants to opt-out should be able to,” one fan gushed, adding a few flames.

“I’d like to get it after the first few rounds – like an iPhone update,” another Instagrammer joked.

“You have a beautiful body! You don’t need it,” a third Instagrammer commented with a few flames.

“Just shouldn’t be mandatory, that is all. Also you’re pretty,” one more added.