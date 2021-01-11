Lisa Vanderpump Says Fired ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Were ‘Ignorant,’ Not Racist

The Bravo boss said her former employees were 'young and unaware' when they did 'stupid' things.

Lisa Vanderpump defended the fired cast members from her Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules.

In a new interview on the Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, available here, the Vanderpump Rules boss said her fired ex-staffers, which included veteran cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, are not racist but were just young and uninformed when their questionable actions took place.

“It wasn’t right what they did at all, but do I think they’re racist a thousand percent? No,” Vanderpump told the podcast hosts. “I have a lot of diverse people working for me that they [were] very close to over the years. Do I think it was a racist action? No, not at all. I just think it was just awful timing and stupid and ignorant.”

The SUR owner did acknowledge that her ex-staffers “can’t be cavalier” just because they were “young and unaware,” but hinted that the network may have jumped the gun by firing them from the show.

“I think reality television is quite a good place to learn,” she said. “I don’t like this cancel culture either. Of course, I do think sometimes people should be punished … and actions do have consequences, but I think people can grow from their mistakes.”

Tommy Garcia / Bravo

Schroeder, 32, and Doute, 37, were fired by Bravo in June alongside newcomers Max Boyens, 27, and Brett Caprioni, 32.

The two veterans were let go after eight seasons on the reality show it was brought to light that they called the police on former SUR employee Faith Stowers to accuse her of a crime she didn’t commit. Boyens and Caprioni were canned after one season when their past racially insensitive tweets resurfaced.

Vanderpump previously defended Caprioni and Boyens because she felt they had both shown remorse for the past reckless and defamatory comments they posted when they were teens.

While the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Page Six she did “not condone any of the heinous comments” made by the two men, she did feel they had matured as adults and realized the “severity” of their offenses. Vanderpump said both Boyens and Caprioni showed the “utmost remorse and contrition” for their bad behavior and were “appropriately ashamed” of their past “obnoxious teenage arrogance” and casual use of unacceptable terms.

The status of Vanderpump Rules’ ninth season is still unknown. In addition to the firings of the four cast members, series stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright recently announced they would not be returning to the series. The couple is expecting their first child in April.