Salt-N-Pepa Tell ‘GMA’ They Put ‘Friendship First’ As They Spill Details Of New Lifetime Biopic

Cheryl James and Sandra Denton of the hip hop group Salt-N-Pepa sat down with Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Amy Robach to talk about their new Lifetime biopic titled Salt-N-Pepa. The film will chronicle both their friendship and business partnership which have spanned over 35 years. The film stars GG Townson and Laila Odom, and will air on January 23.

In a video seen here, the duo called their story one of friendship.

Cheryl “Salt” James said the women’s history is one of overcoming challenges as they balanced their friendship and parlayed that into a profitable business relationship. She said she was hopeful that women who watch their story will be inspired and encouraged to continue to break boundaries and keep “pushing it” — a nod to their 1987 hit tune, “Push It.”

Sandra “Pepa” Denton said that their shared honesty helped shape this movie. She explained to Good Morning America that while watching the final cut, she realized just how much she didn’t really know about the history of their relationship.

“I was all into it, learning for the first time,” she joked.

Cheryl explained that the way they have maintained a working and personal relationship through the years is because they were friends first before they were partners. That was always the most important factor, despite any ups and downs they had experienced. She called the “brand” they created together “worth it.”

In the interview, the women revealed that of all the iconic music videos they made — including “Push It,” 1993’s “Whatta Man,” 1991’s “Let’s Talk About Sex,” and 1993’s “None of Your Business” — one stands out as their favorite of all.

Cheryl said that she and Sandra loved making “Shoop.” The 1993 hit found a new generation of listeners when the song was used in the Ryan Reynolds hit film Deadpool. The song provided a perfect backdrop for the pop culture-loving antihero’s shenanigans.

She remarked the ladies loved the entire video, where the trio was seen in hot pants, knee pads, and tight crop tops as they sang about their love for men.

“We loved the look of that video,” she explained. “It was a whole new level for us to be creatively involved in our own careers and music.”

Sandra revealed that in contrast to today’s pop artists, back then, the rappers — along with Deidra Muriel Roper, known professionally as DJ Spinderella — did not have stylists. They wore what they liked. Little did they know that their fashion choices would continue to be relevant today with many of their styles coming back into fashion. This led Sandra to joke that you know you have made it and are a star when you become a Halloween costume.