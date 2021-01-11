Saweetie Wows In Custom Cut-Out Gucci Oufit Which Was ‘Carefully Constructed’ To Fit Her ‘Caramel Body Curves’

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a series of pics of herself that were taken on the set of her new music video. The rapper is known for upping her fashion game and wowed her followers with her most recent post.

The “Back to the Streets” hitmaker stunned in a black bra top that featured Gucci’s signature logo printed all over in pink. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her stomach. She wrapped herself up in a matching cropped jacket that had long poofy sleeves. Saweetie continued to team the look with hot pants and thigh-high boots with the exact same design. She accessorized herself with a number of gold necklaces, large hoop earrings, and lots of rings. Saweetie rocked very long acrylic nails that were decorated with a shimmery pink polish and tied her hair back. The entertainer is known for reinventing her image all the time and sported bubblegum pink locks.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting down on a white sofa from a high angle. Saweetie gazed up and gave the camera a fierce stare.

In the next slide, she gave fans a close-up look of her eye-catching nails.

In the third frame, Saweetie placed both her legs on the couch, raised her left knee, and rested her arm on top. She showcased the outfit from head-to-toe and looked to be living her best life.

In the fourth slide, Saweetie appeared on set with one hand on her hip. She tilted her head to the side and showed off her profile.

For her caption, she praised the 5-piece custom Gucci set that was created by Dapper Dan, explaining it was “carefully constructed” to fit her “caramel body curves” and complimented her hair color.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 444,000 likes and over 2,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 9.4 million followers.

“This look is everything,” one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Nobody fckn with you when it comes to these fashion looks,” another person shared.

“This fit is so bomb wow,” remarked a third fan.

“I need this outfit wow,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a vintage red Chanel jumper with a leather miniskirt. Saweetie accessorized herself with a thick chain necklace, bracelets, and stylish shades.