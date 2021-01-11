Maggie Lindemann Crouches In Cut-Out Bodysuit & Open Leather Jacket

Maggie Lindemann updated fans on Instagram with a series of new photos of herself. The singer is known for her bold taste in fashion and opted for a matching number for her most recent post.

The “Knocking on Your Heart” songstress stunned in a black cut-out bodysuit. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and her midriff area. Lindemann wrapped herself up in an open leather jacket of the same color and teamed the look with chunky black heels. She accessorized herself with necklaces, rings, and earrings. Lindemann kept her nails short and painted them with a coat of black polish. She placed a small bag around her left shoulder that featured a chain strap and tied her dark hair up in a ponytail, leaving the front down to frame her face.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lindemann was captured crouching in front of a plain white brick wall. She appeared to be pulling up her bodysuit with both hands and gazed to her left with a mouth-open expression. The entertainer had a pair of shades placed on top of her head that was only just visible.

In the next slide, Lindemann put the shades over her eyes and was snapped side-on, showing off her profile. She rested her arm on her knee and looked fixated on something in front of her.

In the third and final frame, Lindemann sported a similar pose to the first snap but stared directly at the camera lens.

In the tags, she credited Elita Jewelry for her necklaces and Naked Wolfe for her footwear.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 263,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“the impact you have. you turned us all gay,” one user wrote.

“I FELL IN LOVE WITH SOMEBODY WHO DOESNT EVEN KNOW MY NAME,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“You are f*cking beautiful,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Van Gogh only painted Monalisa because he never saw you before,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Lindemann. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she teased fans with photos taken from her “Knife Under My Pillow” video, which had yet to be released at the time. Lindemann rocked a black corset-style top that featured a graphic skull print, a multicolored plaid miniskirt, and fishnet tights.