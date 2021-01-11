Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In A Nude One-Piece Swimsuit At The Beach

Buxom blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas tantalized her 8.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a quartet of snaps taken on a gorgeous beach. The photos were captured in California, at Laguna Beach, as the geotag indicated, and Lindsey walked across an expanse of sand while rocking a nude swimsuit that highlighted her curves.

A few individuals were visible in the background of the shots, enjoying the beach, and the breathtakingly blue water stretched out to the horizon. The waves crashed against the shore, casting white froth over the pristine sand.

In the first image, Lindsey posed with both arms above her head, adjusting her hair. The swimsuit she wore had a simple yet sexy silhouette, with a scoop neckline that dipped low enough to reveal a serious amount of cleavage. Thick straps extended over her shoulders, and the garment clung to her curvaceous figure.

She was barefoot in the photo, her toes sinking into the sand, and had a pair of sunglasses on her nose.

For the second image, she flaunted the back of her swimwear as she stretched out on a colorful yellow-and-white patterned towel. A few items were scattered around her, including a pair of flip flops and what looked like some jeans, and she stretched out while her pert posterior was on full display. The swimwear had a back that plunged all the way to her waist, leaving plenty of sun-kissed skin exposed, and the bottom portion of the garment had a cheeky style that highlighted her rear.

She faced the camera again for the third snap, posing with one hand resting on her thigh and a soft smile gracing her lips. For the fourth and final picture in the series, she treated her audience to the view she was enjoying, sharing a picture of just the scenery around her, sunshine glimmering on the surface of the ocean.

He followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 85,700 likes within just 12 hours of going live, as well as 845 comments from her fans.

“Wishing I was there,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Amazing and beautiful as always,” another follower remarked.

“You are absolutely stunning Lindsey,” a third fan chimed in.

“Someone’s been doing her squats,” yet another follower added, captivated by Lindsey’s shapely rear in the image where she flaunted it.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lindsey shared a snap documenting an event she was involved in. For the occasion, she rocked a tiny plaid miniskirt with metal ring embellishments, and a long-sleeved black top with a scandalously low-cut neckline.