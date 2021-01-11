Nicole Thorne Sizzles In High-Cut Black Bikini: ‘Mentally Here’

Nicole Thorne returned to her Instagram account in the early hours of Monday morning. The Aussie stunner showed off plenty of skin as she struck a steamy pose for the camera.

In the racy pic, Nicole sizzled in a high-cut black bikini. The top tied in the front, and featured a daring neckline that put her abundant cleavage in the spotlight. The thin straps also showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high over her narrow hips and fit snugly around her petite waist as they accentuated her muscular thighs and gave fans a peek at the tattoos on her leg. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display. She jazzed up the look a bit with a pair of dangling earrings and a gold chain around her neck.

Nicole sat in a blue lounge chair as she soaked up some sunshine. She had one knee bent and her leg pulled in close to her body as she arched her back. She placed one hand behind her head, while the other rested at her side. Her head was tilted, and she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

In the background, some green foliage could be seen. In the caption, Nicole revealed that she may be back at work for the week, but mentally she was relaxing in the sun. She also geotagged her location as Gold Coast, Queensland.

Her long, dark hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that she tucked behind her ears as they fell down her back.

Nicole’s over 1.5 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 13,000 times within the first eight hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also left over 220 comments during that time.

“Well, that’s terrific, well done,” one follower wrote.

“OH MY LORD WOMAN,” another gushed.

“Girl crush every day,” a third user stated.

“You look amazing,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves while rocking racy outfits in her online snaps. She’s become known for parading around in body-baring garbs.

