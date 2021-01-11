Constance Nunes Gets Wets & Sexy While Washing Car In Animal-Print Bikini

When it comes to showing off her fabulous figure in a sultry way, Constance Nunes knows how to get the job done. Her latest Instagram update featured her getting wet and sexy while washing a car in a tiny, animal-print bikini.

Constance rocked the bikini, which had a thong bottom with strings that tied into loopy bows on her hips. The top to the number had triangular cups which exposed plenty of cleavage. She also wore a pair of denim overalls, which she removed in an alluring fashion.

The update was presented in a video format that captured different angles of Constance as she held a water hose next to a car while “She’s My Cherry Pie” played in the background. The clip began with a closeup of her abdomen and voluptuous chest. She gave she camera a pouty look as it zoomed out. The next portion of the clip zoomed in on her lower abdomen and saw her lowering the overalls over her hip, revealing the front of the tiny swimsuit bottoms.

The video then showed the front of a wet vehicle before showing Constance spraying water on it. The view caught her from behind and panned around to a side view, giving her online audience a nice look at her booty and flat abs. The scene also flashed a bit of side boob. From there, viewers were treated to a nice shot of the beauty’s flat belly her derrière.

The next scene saw Constance flinging her long, brunette locks while she sprayed the water. Another scene showed the front of her wet body and toned thighs as she ran her hand over her breast. The beauty licked her thumb in a sultry fashion while the camera gave her followers a view of her body from behind as she ran her hand over her hip. The video ended with a shot of Constance holding her hand up to the side of her face while giving it a sultry look.

Many fans had nothing but good things to say about the titillating clip.

“I love you!! Can’t wait to see all your projects this year! Modeling AND cars!” one admirer wrote.

“Wow Constance! You’re the best accessory I’ve ever seen on a Camaro,” joked a second Instagram user.

“You are so gorgeous,” added a third follower, included several flame and red heart emoji.

Last month, Constance shared a snap that saw her looking incredible in a black leather getup that showcased her impressive figure. She sported a vest that was open, revealing her cleavage and she also posted a pair of shorts that highlighted her curvy hips.