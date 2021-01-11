Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Reportedly Reunite With Royals For Queen’s Birthday Parade

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly reunite with Royals for Queen Elizabeth’s annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, which will mark her 95th birthday. This yearly occasion was scaled back in 2020 due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s festivities will reportedly go on as scheduled with all of the main members of the royal family in attendance reported The Sunday Times.

The Times reported that the Queen will bring the annual festivities back to Buckingham Palace this June. The monarch has not been in residence at the palace since March 2020 when she and Prince Phillip moved to her Windsor Castle estate and out of London. She and her husband have isolated there as a safety measure as London was particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

The military parade, which will take place on June 12, will honor the Queen. The event is scheduled to happen just two days after the centennial birthday of her husband, Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

A senior aide to the clan claimed to the publication that the current plan was for the Queen’s parade to go ahead in London. They said that “with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time. But the aspiration and the ultimate desire is to make it happen.”

The clan will likely gather together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for a photo op as seen below in a snapshot taken during the 2019 occasion.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meghan and Harry’s last public appearance with the royals was in March of 2020 at the Commonwealth Day service, which was held at Westminster Abbey.

Omid Scobie, a royal correspondent for Bazaar, revealed in an editorial published on March 11 that Meghan and Harry were “crushed” at what they felt was a lack of support from the royals as they attempted to carve out their own niche within the storied clan. He also wrote that Harry found his last public appearance at the Mountbatten Festival difficult. It was the last time, wrote Scobie, that Harry wore his Captain General of the Royal Marines uniform.

Shortly after, the couple and their son Archie moved to the United States where they set up residence in California, Meghan’s home state. Due to coronavirus travel restrictions, the news outlet reported that the couple has not yet returned to England.

Hello! claimed in August 2020 that Prince Harry revealed he was eager to return to the United Kingdom while on a Zoom call with staff and volunteers from the Rugby Football League of whom he is a patron.

“We’ve got a whole Rugby League World Cup coming next year,” Harry said. “I definitely plan on coming back. I would have been back already had it not been for COVID.” The event, according to Hello! is scheduled to take place between October 23 and November 27 of this year.