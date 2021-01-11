‘RHOBH’ Alum Camille Grammer, 52, Shares Stunning Bare-Faced Photos From Hawaii

The Bravo beauty went bare-faced during a trip to the Big Island.

Camille Grammer shared stunning make-up free photos to her Instagram page.

The 52-year-old mom of two posted two pics as she posed in a blue one-piece swimsuit while sitting on a beach chair. In the snaps, Camille’s hair was slightly wet as she looked up, and then away, from the camera. Because the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was bare-faced in the photos, a smattering of freckles could be seen on her face as she pursed her lips for the two poses.

Fans reacted to Camille’s glowy selfies with comments and fire emoji. The former Club MTV dancer thanked several fans for their kind comments after they praised her for posting natural, filter-free photos of herself instead of the made-up, edited pics that so many celebs share.

“Love that you are ok to post pics without makeup! Kudos to you and you look amazing,” one follower wrote.

“You look happy,” another added. “That’s so great! You really don’t need makeup. Natural is most beautiful. Thank you for showing this in your posts.

“Great to see you daring to bare your natural look. Sends out positivity,” another chimed in.

“You’re glowing, queen!” a fourth fan wrote.

Others praised Camille’s flawless face and asked her to share the secrets to her skincare routine.

Camille has dished on beauty must-haves in the past: In 2018 she told Bravo’s Most Wanted that she swears by Lancer SkinCare’s The Method: Nourish moisturizer as well as the drug store brand Aquaphor to keep her lips moisturized as she spends so much time outdoors.

While she did not tag the location of her latest shots, Camille has been spending time at her favorite place, on the Big Island, as she revealed in a separate post shared on her Instagram page, which can be here. The reality star loves Hawaii, owns a home there, and even got married there in 2018 in a ceremony that was attended by several of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star. On her social media page, the stunning star posted several shots of the gorgeous landscape near her island home.

Camille loves the outdoors and has an active lifestyle, so her healthy glow is a familiar sight for her longtime fans. In November, Camille shared photos of a day at the beach with her husband, David C. Meyer. Camille The Bravo beauty wore a stylish floral bodysuit as the two romped on the beach.