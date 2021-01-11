‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Why Viewers Think Sausage Is Sheridan Smith

On Saturday, another episode of The Masked Singer aired in the U.K. One contestant who has the panel — Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, and Jonathan Ross — and viewers contentiously guessing is Sausage.

For their debut performance, they sang Rag’n’Bone Man’s “Skin” and instantly proved that they are someone who can clearly sing. Despite the funny costume, they appear to be a female who might be a credible artist.

For the latest episode, Sausage performed Jennifer Hudson’s iconic “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from Dream Girls and wowed the entire studio audience. Gilligan, called the performance “epic” while McCall said it was “outrageous,” in a good way.

For their first clue package, Sausage described themselves as a girly-girl who loves getting glammed-up, has a strong connection to the beach and the coast, and said their performances are something of a balancing act.

This week, they revealed they don’t mind speaking their mind and following their own path and that DIY is something they enjoy. They don’t need a glam party and are very happy with “a couple of beers and a bag of potato snacks.”

The panel’s first guesses for Sausage were Billie Piper, Ella Henderson, Meghan Trainor and TV presenter Maya Jama.

This week, they went with a bunch of new names — Sheridan Smith, Stacey Dooley, AJ Odudu, Kirsty Alsop, and Jennifer Hudson herself.

Sausage was asked to tell two lies and one truth about themselves, leaving everyone guessing which one was true.

They said the following — Their hair color is certified by law, someone once said they look like a pop star, they sound like a pop star, and they are a pop star, and they owe their career to a horse.

Ross believed the statement about their hair color being certified by law was true because Sheridan Smith starred in the West End musical Legally Blonde. Lots of fans on social media seem to agree.

“Sausage is definitely Sheridan Smith, I remember that voice from Cilla!” one user tweeted.

“Sausage is 100% sheridan smith, if it’s not then I have been listening to the wrong album on loop,” another person shared in a tweet.

“Once again I’ve been sucked into the masked singer and I’d now bet my left t*t that sausage is Sheridan Smith,” remarked a third account on Twitter.

“sausage is definitely Sheridan Smith FIGHT ME,” a fourth user tweeted.

Viewers appear to be confident that Smith is Sausage because she is most known for her role as Janet Keogh in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, which relates to them explaining they enjoy “a couple of beers and a bag of potato snacks.” Along with the Legally Blonde clue, she has previously sung the same Hudson song for her 2017 album.

Other guesses for Sausage include X Factor winner Louisa Johnson and soulful songstress Joss Stone.