Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms ‘Sex And The City’ Revival With Magical Instagram Post

The HBO Max revival will feature two other stars from the original series.

Sex and the City is officially coming back to TV.

The popular HBO romantic comedy will return with a final chapter titled “And Just Like That,” and it will feature the beloved characters played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, according to Variety.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the original series and in two big-screen movies, will not participate in the revival. The new chapter will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) as they navigate “love and friendship in their 50s.” Fans last saw Parker’s character married to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) a decade ago.

The new show will feature 10 episodes and is set to begin production with original executive producer Michael Patrick King in New York City in late spring 2021.

Parker confirmed the news on Instagram with a short video a teaser with scenes of NYC along with someone typing.

“And just like that …the story continues,” the words read.

The actress captioned the clip by admitting she couldn’t help but wonder “Where are they now?”

Nixon also posted the teaser to Instagram and added her own caption.

“You, me, New York…anything is possible,” it read.

“Anything is possible…. Meet you there!” Kristin Davis wrote.

“See you in hair and makeup!” Parker replied.

Fans and famous friends, including Reese Witherspoon and Bravo’s Andy Cohen, hit the comments section to react to the big news.

“2021 LOOKING UP.” Cohen wrote.

“Omg…..I think my pulse just stopped,” another fan wrote. “Don’t play with me if this isn’t true!!!!! SJP Please let this be true!!!!!!”

“OH MY GOD Thank you for this we are DYING!” another added.

There has been buzz about a potential new series for years. Parker has long been open to it and previously spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

“I think to do some episodes of Sex and the City, I wouldn’t call it a reboot, I would call it a ‘revisit,'” she said.

It’s not a surprise that Cattrall won’t be involved in the revisit. The 64-year-old actress made headlines in recent years for her long feud with Parker. She recently told the Women’s Prize for Fiction that she’s happy to have a “choice” about the roles she takes and that she doesn’t want to “become that caged bird” by going backward. Cattrall currently stars in Fox’s Filthy Rich.

Darren Star’s original Sex and The City series, based on a book by Candace Bushnell, ran for six seasons and 94 episodes, from 1998 to 2004, on HBO. The Emmy-winning hit spawned two films, in 2008 and in 2010, as well as a short-lived CW prequel, The Carrie Diaries, in 2013.