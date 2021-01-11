Pamela Anderson, 53, Tugs On Bottoms While Flaunting Insane Body In Tiny Bikini In Stunning Monochromatic Shot

Pamela Anderson set her social media feed on fire with her latest offering. The Baywatch star looked incredible in a monochromatic photo where she flaunted her insane physique in some skimpy swimwear.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram in the final hours of Sunday evening to share a bikini snap. In her caption, she sent a reminder to listen to the trees. Pamela, who’s a well-known environmental rights activist, recently highlighted the plight of animals and nature in a passionate post. It seemed as if the blond bombshell was again doing her bit to save the planet.

Pamela rocked a two-piece swimsuit that clung to her gorgeous frame. It had triangular cups on the top that molded to her assets. The light-colored top was a snug fit and exposed a hint of her cleavage. On her lower half, she sported the matching bottoms in a classic high-leg cut. She flaunted her toned hips and thighs in the bottoms that sat low on her lips.

The bikini exposed her taut midriff, much to the delight of her fans. She showed off her tiny waist, emphasizing her famous hourglass proportions.

Pamela styled her glossy tresses in a casual style. She let her platinum mane cascade down her shoulders and back, while flyaway wisps framed her face.

Her only visible jewelry was a belly chain. The delicate accessory was draped across her midsection, drawing even more attention to her abs.

The model and actress took to the outdoors for the snap. In the background, a gnarly tree stood in a mess of fallen leaves. Moss and lichen added a furry texture to the tree trunk, giving it an aged appearance. A large striped cushion provided a comfy spot for the celebrity to crash on.

Pamela posed by stretching out next to the tree, resting her head in the crook of her elbow. She crossed her thighs, placing one knee over the other, creating sharp angles and shadows in the pic. The icon then gazed at the lens, with her lips slightly parted. She tilted her chin and narrowed her eyes,while tugging at her bikini bottoms for a provocative snap.

The photo cranked up the heat on her feed. It has already accumulated over 12,000 likes since it went live as her fans showed their appreciation.

Pamela recently shared a sultry image to her feed. She rocked a white gauzy wrap around her frame and stared into the distance. Pamela swept her hair to one side and oozed seductive vibes. That photo racked up over 17,000 likes since she shared it a couple of days ago.