‘Big Brother’ Stars Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo Surprise Fans With Big Baby News

The couple shared the surprise pregnancy news on Instagram.

Big Brother stars Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo announced they are expecting their first child together.

The engaged couple, who met on the 18th season of the CBS reality show, shocked fans with the announcement on their Instagram pages just three months after Nicole wrapped the series’ All-Stars round.

In a photo shared on her social media page, Nicole, 28, posed with her fiance in bed as they were surrounded by snacks that included pizza, Good & Plenty candies, Milk Duds, potato chips, and a plate of half-eaten pickles. Both reality stars held up a bottled beverage for a toast as Nicole rested her hand on her bump.

In front of the couple was a sign that featured a photo of them kissing and an ultrasound pic to announce they were expecting their little “side kick” in July 2021.

.Victor shared a separate pic, seen here, that showed him sitting at a desk with a larger view of the ultrasound on a computer screen and more information about how far along Nicole’s pregnancy is.

“We’re pregnant,” he wrote. “7-week ultrasound picture; currently 11 weeks!!”

The parents-to-be received congratulations from several fellow Big Brother veterans including Tyler Crispen, Nicole Anthony, and Memphis Garrett, and more.

“YAY!!!!! So happy for you guys!!! You’re gonna make amazing parents!” wrote fellow Big Brother alum Tommy Bracco.

“OMG NO WAY CONGRATULATIONS!!! ” added pal Frankie Grande.

“Congratulations!!! So exciting! Being a mom is the best!” wrote former Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky.

Other fans were excited about the Big Brother baby news.

“So, so happy and excited for this new chapter for you both- and such a beautiful chapter! Love you AND that sweet lil sidekick of yours!” one fan chimed in.

Nicole and Victor met on the CBS reality competition in 2016 — a season that she won — but they didn’t start dating until the following year.

After they reunited for the Big Brother 19 premiere in 2017, Victor told Entertainment Tonight that everything just “clicked” and they became a couple. Victor publicly popped the question to Nicole in a segment shown on Big Brother in 2018.

Nicole ultimately joined Jordan Lloyd and Rachel Reilly as the third female Big Brother winner who found love and the show’s $500,000 grand prize. She returned for the All-Stars season in the summer of 2020 and landed in third place.

Nicole and Victor had planned a destination wedding for 2020 but had to postpone it to later this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. During Big Brother: All-Stars, Nicole famously uninvited Janelle Pierzina to the wedding.