Sarah Houchens Channels Her Inner Jungle Queen In Cheetah-Print Lingerie While Posing In Bed

Sarah Houchens steamed up her Instagram page on Sunday with a tantalizing new set of snaps. The model was seen showing some serious skin as she posed provocatively in bed while “manifesting good things” for the new year.

The January 10 update included a total of three photos that proved to be extremely popular with the beauty’s adoring fans. She was seen lying stomach-down across her bed in the first image of the set as she ran her fingers through her long, platinum locks. She turned her head over her shoulder and averted her gaze at something outside of the lens rather than at the camera in front of her while pursing her plump lips in a sultry manner.

The fitness trainer channeled her inner jungle queen as she worked the camera in a scanty lingerie look from Fashion Nova that left little to the imagination. The coordinated ensemble boasted a bold, cheetah print pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though the booty-baring design of her skimpy panties was likely enough to do the job.

Sarah sat up straight in the second image of the set and spread her toned legs apart in a provocative manner as she posed on the corner of the mattress. She teased her 1.3 million followers by tugging at the thin straps of her panties, pulling them high up on her waist to draw attention to her flat tummy and chiseled abs.

Meanwhile, the star’s cheetah-print bralette made for quite a sight as well. The piece featured triangle cups and a plunging v-neckline that exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage.

The final photo saw Sarah sitting again on the edge of the mattress. She tilted her head back and appeared to be in the midst of gathering her long, wavy tresses as the moment was captured. Her back was facing the lens — a position that offered yet another peek at her pert derriere, much to the delight of her fans.

Sarah’s audience went wild for the triple-pic update, awarding it more than 34,000 likes since hitting her feed. Hundreds left notes in the comments section as well, many with compliments for the babe’s jaw-dropping display.

“Wow you’re so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“You’re the most stunning of all God’s creations,” a third follower gushed.

“Body goals like no other,” added a fourth admirer.

Sarah seems to stun her followers no matter what she wears in her photos. Recently, the social media star sent temperatures soaring when she rocked a pair of cheeky velvet pajamas. Fans went wild for the bedtime-ready look, awarding it nearly 33,000 likes and 571 comments to date.