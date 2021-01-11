NFL Rumors: DeShaun Watson Could Be Headed To Dolphins In Blockbuster Trade For Tua Tagovailoa

DeShaun Watson reportedly wants out of Houston, and could be eyeing a potential blockbuster trade to get his wish.

Watson has reportedly been very upset with the direction of the team, including the recent hiring of new general manager Nick Caserio. According to ESPN, Texans owner Cal McNair ignored the advice of a search firm that had recommended two minority candidates to instead pick the former New England Patriots director of player personnel. As ESPN noted, the quarterback was upset at the unexpected turn for the search.

“Watson is said to be furious over the decision, and others are as well, with some saying that there will be employees who wind up leaving the organization during the offseason,” the outlet reported.

Watson could be one of those employees. As Bleacher Report noted, he wants out and could be interested in a trade to the Miami Dolphins. After a turnaround season that ended just short of the playoffs at 10-6, the Dolphins are reportedly considering a major move to land a franchise signal caller, and could be willing to part with their first-round rookie signal caller to pull it off.

“The Dolphins might be in a position to make a competitive offer if they act before the 2021 draft,” the outlet reported.

“Houston could get back its first- and second-round picks for this year in addition to Miami’s own draft compensation. [Tua] Tagovailoa would also serve as the quarterback of the future as the Texans head in a new direction.”

The outlet added that Watson’s new $156 million contract included a no-trade clause, but he was willing to consider certain destinations, including Miami.

As the report noted, it was not clear after a shaky rookie season whether Tagovailoa has what it takes to be a full-time starter. He had flashes of strong play in throwing for 1,814 yards and 11 touchdowns, but struggled with consistency at times. Watson had a strong season despite his team’s disappointing record, leading the league with 4,832 passing yards.

Other teams have been identified as potential landing spots should the Texans deal the unhappy Watson. NFL analyst Brandon Marshall said he could ultimately end up with the New York Jets, another AFC East team with an uncertain future at quarterback following inconsistent play from former first-round pick Sam Darnold. As The Inquisitr reported, other clubs connected to Watson include the New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, and New England Patriots. If he does reach the trade block, Watson would likely be in high demand and garner a top asking price.