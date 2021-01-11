Donald Trump Went ‘Ballistic’ After Being Banned From Twitter, Report Claims

Donald Trump went “ballistic” after learning that he had been permanently banned from Twitter on Friday, a report claims.

The social media site booted the president for good after what the company said were repeated rule violations. As Politico reported, he was furious at learning the news, with a senior official saying he was “ballistic” at learning the news.

In the days before the permanent ban, Twitter had suspended his account after he posted a video in which he called on the people attacking the U.S. Capitol to leave and halt the attack. The video, published hours after he had implored supporters to march to the Capitol and show “strength” for what he falsely claimed was a stolen election win, spoke to the attackers in effusive terms and continued to make the unfounded fraud allegations.

“We love you, you’re very special,” he said in the video, via Variety. “We’ve seen what happens, you see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know you how feel. But go home, and go home in peace.”

Twitter gave Trump the boot on Friday, though he appeared to make several attempts to circumvent it at first. As The Inquisitr reported, he took to the official @POTUS account that belongs to the White House officeholder to attack Twitter for the decision, but the messages were deleted within seconds. He then appeared to launch a similar attack using the official Trump campaign account, but it was then deleted as well.

Many critics had long called on the site to ban Trump for what they saw as incendiary statements and veiled calls to violence.

Trump had used Twitter to launch attacks on perceived opponents and at times using the platform to announce major policy decisions. But he also attacked Twitter and other social media for what he saw as bias against conservatives after a number of prominent figures were punished or banned for rules violations. He regularly floated the idea of revoking Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which would make social media companies liable for content published on their platforms. Critics said this would likely have backfired on Trump, as Twitter would have to delete his and other accounts that publish materials that could lead to defamation actions.

Trump could face more difficulties ahead as Democrats have said they are prepared to move forward with an impeachment vote if Vice President Mike Pence does not invoke the 25th Amendment, which could have him removed from office. As CBS This Morning reported, Trump had no plans to resign.