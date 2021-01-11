Lauren Dascalo Sits With Legs Apart In Black Lingerie & Latex Thigh-High Stockings, Ditches Her Bra

Lauren used a book to cover her chest.

Lauren Dascalo got her stretch on in revealing lingerie during a photoshoot for the intimate apparel brand Honey Birdette. On Sunday, the leggy blond model took to Instagram to share the racy results with her 1.1 million followers.

Lauren’s strappy lingerie set had a bondage vibe that sharply contrasted with the domestic but luxurious setting of her shoot. She was pictured provocatively posing on a tan leather chaise lounge inside a well-lit room with white walls and a dark hardwood floor. Two black velvet throw pillows were propped against the low back of the model’s cushioned seat. Above her, a massive piece of abstract artwork hung on the wall. It featured gray shading and dark curved lines.

In the first of two photos, Lauren was captured lying on her side and resting her right arm on one of the pillows. She placed the fingertips of her left hand on her temple. Her long legs were spread wide apart with her right foot on the floor and her left foot on the couch. Her left leg was stretched out to her side with her knee slightly bent.

Her outfit initially included a black balconette push-up bra crafted out of satin. The piece was embellished with flat gold studs. Multiple elastic bands stretched across Lauren’s chest to create a cut-out effect. A small gold medallion connected the bands together in the center of the bust. Similar hardware decorated the strap below a keyhole detail beneath the bust.

Her panties had a scooped front with studs in the corners near the thin side straps. Over her tiny undies, she wore a garter belt with elastic bands, studs, and medallions that matched those on her top. The piece’s high waist accentuated the petite size of Lauren’s taut tummy. Her garter belt straps were clipped to a pair of black latex thigh-high stockings that highlighted the shape of her toned stems. She completed her sexy look with gold jewelry and a pair of leopard-print stiletto heels with peep toes.

In her second pic, she had removed her bra, which was now sitting beside her on the chaise lounge. She kept her chest covered by holding a book in front of it instead. Her reading material was the 1985 crime fiction novel If Tomorrow Comes by author Sidney Sheldon.

Lauren’s portrayal of what “Sunday meetings” look like for her proved to be popular with her followers.

“My goodness! I think my heart just stopped! Damn you get sexier every day!” read one message in the comments section.

“Sunday just got way better,” another fan added.

“That is a meeting everyone shows up 20 mins early for,” quipped a third admirer.