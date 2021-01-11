Donald Trump Is Reportedly Gearing Up For ‘Defiant’ Final Week In Office

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump finally conceded his loss in the 2020 presidential election. The concession followed the violent and destructive riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Since then, several high-profile administration officials have resigned and the commander-in-chief has been banned from virtually all large social media platforms. Though isolated and abandoned by many of his closest advisers, Trump is planning a “defiant” final week in office, according to a Sunday report from Bloomberg.

Per the report, Vice President Mike Pence has dismissed the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment to oust Trump, who is confident that Cabinet officials are not considering that option either.

Trump reportedly wants to spend his final days in office “highlighting what he believes are his biggest accomplishments,” including the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. A White House spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg that he plans to visit Alamo, Texas on Thursday.

During his final week in office, Trump will also try to reign in Big Tech, per people familiar with his thinking, but it remains unclear what he may do. He has long railed against Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, accusing technological companies of being biased against conservatives.

In addition, he is gearing up to issue “at least one more round of pardons” and he is considering executive orders aimed at Big Tech, according to insiders.

“In sum, it’s a last-ditch attempt to rehabilitate Trump’s legacy after his supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, resulting in five deaths including that of a Capitol Police officer,” the report said.

“Trump’s apparent confidence belies his political and legal peril,” the publication noted, pointing out that Democrats and some Republicans are looking to hold him accountable for inciting Wednesday’s riots. Furthermore, federal prosecutors reportedly haven’t ruled out charging the commander-in-chief for his role in the riots.

Jon Cherry / Getty Images

White House officials are not concerned about impeachment, according to individuals briefed on the matter, and believe that it would be a “political gift.”

“Between the impeachment movement and Trump’s censorship by social media, the president and his advisers believe his supporters are galvanized. Trump feels impeachment could have a boomerang effect on Democrats, one person said, while another dismissed it as the latest Democratic witch hunt.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a majority of House Democrats have already signed on to California Rep. Ted Lieu’s resolution. It remains unclear how many Senate Republicans would vote to convict Trump, but outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently sent out a memo outlining the trial procedure.