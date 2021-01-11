Hannah Palmer Slays In Daisy Dukes And Risks Spilling Out Of A White Bustier While Sitting On The Ground

Hannah completed her outfit with Western footwear.

Hannah Palmer got dangerously close to showing off too much of her incredible curves in her latest Instagram share, and her 1.6 million followers certainly weren’t complaining about seeing an eyeful of her eye-popping assets.

In her caption, the 22-year-old model revealed that she was wearing apparel from the brand Pretty Little Thing in the pics that she posted. Her outfit consisted of two pieces that worked together wonderfully to showcase her perfect hourglass shape. Her top was a strapless ivory bustier with a subtle sheen that gave it a pearly appearance. It featured boning that provided shaping while giving the garment a touch of vintage appeal. Its supportive cups molded to Hannah’s voluptuous chest, while a flattering sweetheart neckline further enhanced her upper curves.

She coupled the on-trend top with a pair of Daisy Dukes. The cutoffs had a classic appearance with a bright blue wash and a high waist that spotlighted the small size of the model’s midsection. The shorts’ frayed legs were cut high to fully display her toned thighs. She completed her ensemble with white cowboy boots that featured stacked black heels and Western designs embroidered on the shafts.

The model kept her bling minimal, with her only jewelry being a pair of large but slim gold hoop earrings. She wore her long, blond hair in flowy waves that were partially pulled back. Shorter tendrils fell free to frame her stunning face.

In her first photo, she sat on a concrete sidewalk near a building. This created a backdrop that included a red brick wall and a silver metal door. A green bush grew beside the wall, giving her pic a pop of color. Hannah leaned back on her hands and gazed up at the camera with her sparkling blue eyes.

For her second photo, she leaned toward the camera and laughed while continuing to stare into its lens. Her bustier looked like it could barely contain her busty chest as she gave her fans a look down the front of her top.

Her Sunday snapshot quickly amassed over 38,000 likes during the first hour after she posted it. Hundreds of messages also flooded the comments section.

“Angel face,” read one response.

“Such breathtaking beauty, Hannah,” wrote another admirer.

“So beautiful it’s so annoying,” a third fan added.

Hannah recently rocked another outfit with a touch of rustic Western flair. As reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed her online audience by sharing a pic of herself modeling a pair of blue jeans and a cropped T-shirt with the word “cowgirl” printed across the chest.