Christie Brinkley, 66, And Daughter Sailor, 22, Rock Bright Swimsuits While Saving Palm Trees

Instead of simply enjoying her stunning surroundings, Christie did something to help maintain their beauty.

Christie Brinkley and her daughter looked radiant in eye-catching swimsuits while they worked hard to help an endangered plant species.

The 66-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon spends a lot of time enjoying the ocean’s natural beauty, and she took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal what she’s been doing to ensure that beaches don’t lose one of their most beloved features. According to her caption, she and a small group of helpers saved three thatch palm trees, which are native to the Caribbean.

The plants often make appearances in photos snapped during tropical getaways, but Christie pointed out that they’re so much more than a part of the seaside scenery that vacationers so enjoy. To many in the Caribbean, they’re an important source of building materials. They also help provide income for those who use their long leaves to create various items to sell.

In the slideshow that she shared, Christie and her team were shown planting palm saplings near the seashore. Her first slide was a video that began with a shot of her daughter, 22-year-old Sailor Brinkley-Cook, enjoying some rainy weather. The former Dancing with the Stars competitor flaunted the model genes that she inherited from her mom in a string bikini. Her triangle top was solid red, while her low-rise bottoms featured a red-and-white striped pattern. Sailor accessorized with a pair of large gold hoop earrings, a gold medallion necklace, and a cowrie shell choker. Her blond hair was styled in soft waves.

She was shown relishing the falling rain by standing with her arms outstretched and raising her face up toward the sky with her eyes squeezed shut and a smile on her face. Behind her, raindrops could be seen hitting the sea’s surface. The camera eventually panned over to focus on the model’s boyfriend, Ben Sosne. He wore a pair of leopard-print swim trunks and a black baseball cap. He was planting one of the palm saplings in a hole in the sand. Sailor strolled over to him to help him, flashing the cheeky back of her bikini bottoms in the process.

In one of the pics that followed the video, Ben was shown digging a hole with a shovel while Christie stood nearby. She rocked a one-piece fuchsia bathing suit with spaghetti straps and a low neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage. While grasping the thin trunk of an unplanted tree, she gazed down at its large mass of roots.

Her environmentally friendly vacation activity was a hit with her followers.

“Wondrous project, truly fantastic,” read one response to her post.

“I would like to become an honorary member of your amazing family. This is a beautiful project,” another fan wrote.

“You all are amazing and such stewards of this beautiful earth,” added a third admirer. “Such wonderful life adventures filled with the love of family.”