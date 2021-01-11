Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Insane Curves In Plunging White Top And Tiny Thong

Australian bombshell Tammy Hembrow tantalized thousands of her 11.9 million Instagram users once more on Sunday, January 10, when she shared some jaw-dropping new photos of her curvy and fit physique.

The 26-year-old fitness guru was captured in front of a gray wall for the three-slide series as she switched between a number of eye-catching poses.

In the first image, Tammy posed while face down on the ground as she leaned into her elbows. She had one foot in the air and propped her backside out to highlight her gluteus muscles. She rotated her head to her right to share a pout with the camera and stare into its lens. The front of her body was visible in the second snapshot, as she stood with her legs parted. She grabbed on her top with her left hand and held a round weight with her right. The third photo displayed her from her left side as she held the weight once more while looking down in front of her.

Her highlighted blond locks looked to be in natural-looking waves as they fell down her back and around her shoulders. She wore her almond-shaped nails long with a colorful floral design.

Tammy showed off her famous physique in a scanty all-white ensemble. Her tiny top featured two thick shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that exposed much of her cleavage. The garment’s cropped body accented her chiseled core.

She teamed the number with a matching high-waisted thong, that easily showcased her bodacious booty and curvy hips.

The model finished the look off with a white sneakers, ankle-high socks, and a single wristband.

In the post’s caption, she went into detail about her workout program, Tammy Hembrow Fitness, before tagging its Instagram handle.

The motivational series looked to be a huge hit with social media users, as it amassed more than 120,000 likes in just two hours of being live. Hundreds of fans also conveyed their admiration for the model, her beauty, and her body in the comments section.

“You are on a whole different level my queen,” one Instagram user wrote, following with a gray heart emoji.

“Killing it! You’re always inspiring me,” a second fan added, adding a red heart symbol.

“Absolutely stunning pics beautiful,” a third admirer gushed.

“You are truly a beautiful and spectacular wonder of creation,” a fourth individual asserted.

Tammy frequently updates her social media accounts with sizzling content of her killer figure. Just two nights ago, she shared some images in which she rocked a tiny silver crop top and matching skintight pants.