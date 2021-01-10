Larsa Pippen, 46, Sizzles In Sheer Top: ‘Sunday’s Are The Best’

Larsa Pippen showed off a sexy casual look on Sunday morning while wearing the clothing brand Pretty Little Thing. Her 2 million Instagram followers appeared to enjoy the 46-year-old’s effortlessly chic ensemble.

In the image, Larsa had some lazy Sunday vibes going while lounging on an oversized cream devan with gray and patterned throw pillows behind her back. She wore a blue and off-white patterned sheer short with long sleeves that gave viewers a glimpse at her bra, which pushed up her ample cleavage. She paired the top with loose white joggers that had an elastic waistband and elastic around each ankle. On her feet, the mother of four wore a pair of tennis shoes that matched the color of her top and pants. She pulled one leg up with her foot resting on the furniture, and the other one was on the gray and black patterned rug on the floor.

Larsa stared straight into the camera with her full lips in a closed mouth smile. She had her long highlighted hair blown straight with shorter layers framing her face, tumbling down her back from a trendy center part.

In the caption, Larsa noted that she loved wearing her casual outfit from the well-known clothing brand, and her fans showed the ensemble a lot of love. At least 14,700 hit the like button while more than 225 took a moment to leave an uplifting comment. Several of those who replied chose to use emoji to express themselves. Among the most widely used ones were the flame, heart in various colors, and red heart-eye.

“This look is so gorgeous. What a cute and relaxing outfit, Larsa. I love it,” enthused a fan who added a simple smiley.

“You are chilling in style, my love. This is absolutely awesome. Very beautiful,” a second devotee declared along with a pink double heart and sparkling emoji.

“You look so comfortable and hot all at the same time. How perfect!” gushed a third follower along with red lips and a rose.

“My lady, you are the prettiest. You age like fine wine, babe, getting better and better with every single day that passes. You’re perfect in every way,” a fourth Instagram user wrote, adding a heart-kiss smiley.

With her social media, Larsa regularly shares sexy photos of herself and occasionally offers a glimpse into her life and pictures of her four children with former NBA star Scottie Pippen. She recently enjoyed a girls’ night while wearing tiny Daisy Dukes that showed off her toned legs, The Inquisitr reported.