Holly Sonders Presents Bare Backside In Fishnet Bodystocking: ‘Literally No Days Off’

Holly Sonders teased her Instagram followers with a new sexy shot of herself on Sunday afternoon while revealing that she’s a hard worker. The former Fox Sports host noted that she’s not one to take a day off.

In the image, Holly leaned over, resting her elbows and forearms on a wooden barstool, flexing her muscular arms, and showing off her strong back. She rested her wait on one leg that was stretched out and bent the other knee with her toe pointed, revealing a light-colored pedicure.

The model wore a black fishnet bodystocking with cutouts that revealed her pert backside. An opaque strip of fabric ran between both cheeks, preserving her modesty. The pose and tank-style top of the garment revealed a generous portion of Holly’s sideboob. Strategic areas of black provided an interesting pattern in between the fishnet knit.

Holly wore her long brunette hair straight, and she had it all swept over one shoulder. The lengths framed her face as she looked back over her shoulder toward the camera’s lens. She pursed her full pink lips and had a sensual look in her big green eyes.

In her caption, Holly credited Ashlee K with AJKPhotography for the photo. She also noted that the photo shoot occurred at The Barracks in Los Angeles. The model’s fans showed their appreciation for all her efforts, with more than 4,900 hit the like button, and at least 165 took the time to express themselves in the comments section, and several praised Holly for her daily work ethic.

“Perfect body and the perfect positioning, Holly. It looks like all that practice has paid off for you,” enthused one fan who added a winking smiley and a pink double heart.

“Interesting. Barstool planking. What will you think of next? You are stunning and gorgeous, Holly,” a second devotee declared along with a wall of flames.

“Oh, my God. You are smoking hot! Your body is on point. Just so incredibly sexy. Never stop working hard,” wrote a third Instagram user along with several roses, red lips, and hearts.

“Stunning. Your look is always fire. You’ll never give up and keep on climbing to the top,” a fourth follower replied along with heart-eye cat emoji.

Holly regularly shares sensual photographs and videos of herself modeling skimpy lingerie and other sexy outfits, which keep her fans coming back for more. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her strict side in a sheer cop outfit, leaving little to the imagination.