Lincoln Project Co-Founder John Weaver Accused Of Grooming Young Men For Sex

Lincoln Project Co-Founder John Weaver — best known for his work on John McCain’s presidential campaigns — is facing accusations of grooming young men for sex, RedState reported. The publication pointed in particular to author Ryan Girdusky, who claimed Weaver offered employment to young men in exchange for sexual favors.

“Maybe I should start talking about one of the founding members of the Lincoln Project offering jobs to young men in exchange for sex… his wife is probably interested,” he tweeted.

The accusation was a response to Lincoln Project staffer and GOP operative Stuart Stevens’ claim that the political action committee is creating a database of officials and staffers from Donald Trump’s administration to hold them accountable.

As noted by RT, Girdusky claimed that he had been contacted by multiple men who said they were groomed by Weaver. The author said he was in possession of messages Weaver sent to one alleged victim. In response to the author’s claim, journalist Scott Stedman said he, too, had been contacted by Weaver inappropriately and posted messages purportedly from the Lincoln Project co-founder.

“Of course. Look…smart, clever, handsome, hot…you have it all,” one purported message from Weaver read.

“Your new hair color is hot! Keep it that way!!” another reportedly read.

As noted by RedState, Donald Trump Jr. retweeted some of Girdusky’s tweets, which allegedly drew attention to the accusations.

According to RT, the claims are not isolated incidents.

“The accusations are not totally new, and first surfaced last summer, around the same time Weaver reportedly suffered a heart attack and scaled back his work with the Lincoln Project.”

Weaver’s alleged misconduct is not the first scandal to hit The Lincoln Project. The New York Post previously reported that Weaver and the other founders of the committee are marred by tax troubles and links to Russia. The publication pointed to documents that reveal Weaver registered as a Russian foreign agent for the uranium conglomerate TENEX. He later left the gig and called the move a “mistake.”

IRS documents also allegedly revealed that Weaver has an outstanding $389,420 federal tax lien against his Tallahassee, Florida house, the New York Post reported.

The Lincoln Project — which allegedly gets the majority of its funding from small donations — has also faced scrutiny for its use of finances. Federal Election Commission (FEC) data previously revealed that 89.3 percent of total disbursements from November 5, 2019 to March 31, 2020 went to overhead costs. The revelation fueled allegations that the group is cashing in on people who are opposed to Trump.