Sommer Ray Flaunts Insane Figure In Green Thong Bikini

Instagram sensation Sommer Ray is flashing a whole lot of skin in her latest social media post. The 24-year-old shared a series of sexy pics to her timeline on January 10 in which she showed her 25.7 million followers her incredible physique. The model was enjoying a day on the beach when she decided to pose for a slew of photos in which she rocked a green thong bikini with pink trim.

Sommer’s bikini top had woven designs and a scalloped liner that covered a portion of her chest. She flashed a tiny bit of cleavage to her fans, but it wasn’t the top that was the most revealing part of the look. The suit’s cheeky bottoms rode up Sommer’s backside, showing the influencer’s famous rump to her millions of followers.

She played with her poses in the photos, mostly standing with her back to the camera to give a good glimpse of her behind. She tousled her wild hair and flung it to one side as it hung down the side of her face in loose waves. Paired with the look was a necklace that read “Sommer” in spaced-out letters. She also wore a plethora of rings, a favorite look of the model.

Behind her were hotels and apartment buildings, as well as several tall palm trees. She stood in front of a woven hammock and some chaise lounges on a beach that looked to be empty.

In the caption of the post, Sommer joked that she always makes the same pose but is indecisive when it comes to what specific pictures she should add to her uploads.

In under an hour, the sexy new snaps had over 247,000 likes and over 1,300 comments. The blond was complimented by her many fans who fawned over her tight body and famous assets.

“That smile is worth a million dollars,” one admirer wrote.

“One of the baddest women on the planet,” a second said.

“This is gonna be my new lock screen I hope that’s ok,” a third user commented.

Followers also filled up the comments section with hundreds of emoji, which included the heart-eyed smiley face, palm tree, and peach to represent her large booty.

The new upload from Sommer marks the first time she has shared a bikini pic in almost two weeks. Back in December, she wowed her supporters when she posed in a floral print bathing suit that highlighted her strong thighs. She loosely wore a denim jacket that she had just painted herself with black spray paint.