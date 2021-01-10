Anne Winters Slays In Peach Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun In Palm Springs

Anne Winters rocked a stunning outfit that put her enviable curves on full display as she enjoyed a gorgeous day outdoors in a recent Instagram update.

In the sexy pics, Anne slayed in a peach bikini. The skimpy top featured a scooped neckline that showed off her ample cleavage. The slim straps also highlighted her trim arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms were cut high over her narrow hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the pics. She opted to jazz up the look with a pair of gold earrings and chains around her neck. She wore rings on her fingers, as well as a bracelet on her wrist.

In the first photo, Anne stood with her booty towards the camera. Her back was arched and her legs were apart. She bent one knee and rested her arms at her midsection. Her head was turned to the side and tilted back as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera. The second shot was similar, but showed the 13 Reasons Why star with her arms hanging at her sides. In the final shot, she pulled her hair off of her neck and rested one hand behind her neck.

In the background, some green grass and tall trees could be seen. A bright, blue sky was also visible. In the caption, Anne told her followers that she was spending the day in Palm Springs.

Her long, bond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulders.

Anne’s over 1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 36,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 330 messages during that time.

“Wowzers you look gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“What a beautiful body,” another wrote.

“Have fun and you look amazing,” a third comment read.

“This is the only hotness I required for this winter season,” a fourth user gushed.

The actress doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her incredible curves in skimpy outfits online. She’s often seen rocking teeny bathing suits, teeny shorts, tight tops, and more.

