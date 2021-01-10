Anne Winters Slays In Peach Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun In Palm Springs

Anne Winters rocked a stunning outfit that put her enviable curves on full display as she enjoyed a gorgeous day outdoors in a recent Instagram update.

In the sexy pics, Anne slayed in a peach bikini. The skimpy top featured a scooped neckline that showed off her ample cleavage. The slim straps also highlighted her trim arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms were cut high over her narrow hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist. Her long, lean legs were also on display. She opted to jazz up the look with a pair of gold earrings and chains around her neck. She wore rings on her fingers and a bracelet as well. She parted her long bond hair in the center and styled her locks in loose strands that hung down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulders.

In the first photo, Anne stood with her booty angled towards the camera. Her back was arched and her legs were apart. She bent one knee and rested her arms at her midsection. Her head was turned to the side and tilted back as she gave the camera a smoldering stare. The second shot was similar, but showed the 13 Reasons Why star with her arms hanging at her sides. In the final shot, she pulled her hair off of her neck and rested one hand behind her head.

In the background, some green grass and tall trees could be seen. A bright, blue sky was also visible. In the caption, Anne told her followers that she was spending the day in Palm Springs.

Anne’s over 1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 36,000 times in less than a day. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave her over 330 messages during that time.

“Wowzers you look gorgeous,” one follower praised.

“What a beautiful body,” wrote a second fan.

“Have fun and you look amazing,” a third comment read.

“This is the only hotness I required for this winter season,” declared a fourth user.

Anne doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her incredible curves in skimpy outfits online. She’s often seen rocking tiny bathing suits, small shorts, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently delighted her fans when she opted to hit the pool while dressed as music superstar Madonna.