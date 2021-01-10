Pro-Trump Lawyer Lin Wood Has ‘Completely Lost His Damn Mind,’ Former Friend Says

Talk show host and columnist John Ziegler on Saturday spoke about lawyer Lin Wood — an open supporter of Donald Trump and his battle against the 2020 election results — and his purported decline in mental state.

“One of the great mysteries of the last few months is what the hell happened to Trump lawyer Lin Wood. He and I used to be pretty good friends, but he has completely lost his damn mind,” he tweeted.

Ziegler posted a texted message purportedly from Wood that warned of a “blackout” in the United States.

“Apple is going to do an update on all phones to shut off the emergency broadcast system. This is Nazi Germany 1938,” the alleged text read.

According to the attorney, Trump is “acting lawfully” to “save our freedom.”

Wood has drawn scrutiny for his recent comments on the election and attacks on Vice President Mike Pence, who he suggested should be arrested for treason and face execution for opposing Trump’s plan to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Nevertheless, the pro-Trump lawyer has brushed off concerns about his state of mind, The South China Morning Post reported.

“The tweets about my insanity are at an all-time high this morning. Wonder why?” he tweeted. “No worries. I am fine. The attacks do not concern me.”

Thomas Cooper / Getty Images

According to The New York Times, former colleagues described Wood as someone “who shares many traits” with the president, including his opposition to mainstream media — which he also uses to build his brand — and his penchant for intimidating enemies with lawsuits and shocking the people around him. The publication pointed to lawyers who have worked alongside Wood who said that he is “animated and aggressive” both in the courtroom and in his everyday life.

Still, like Ziegler, some of his former colleagues claim that Wood has changed amid his apparent jump into the world of right-wing conspiracy theories. Timothy Terrell, a law professor at Emory, said the Wood of today “bears basically no resemblance” to the person he used to know.

Per CNN, Wood’s recent behavior has led to his removal from various social media platforms. After being temporarily suspended from Twitter for inciting violence, he was permanently banned from the platform for promoting the riots that took over the U.S. Capitol. Elsewhere, Parler removed the previously mentioned call for Pence to be executed by firing squads.

Wood’s recent clients include controversial figures like Kyle Rittenhouse, Nicholas Sandmann, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.