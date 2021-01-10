Victoria Villarroel Flaunts Curves In Colorful Bikini While Enjoying A Drink

Victoria Villarroel shared a shot of herself in the ocean in a new Instagram post on Sunday, thrilling her 1.4 million followers on the popular social media platform.

In the photo, Victoria walked through the ocean with a blue sky and white clouds in the background. The sea met the sky on the horizon. The model walked in shallow water near the beach, holding a half-empty drink in one hand, and her other arm hung at her side, revealing a bright manicure and a tattoo just below the inside of her elbow. Small waves broke near her legs.

Victoria wore a colorful pink, yellow, orange, black, and white print bikini top, which revealed a generous glimpse of her cleavage and showcased her toned arms. The top had two structured cups connected with a piece of material in the middle, and two thin straps went over both shoulders, holding it up. She paired it with matching bottoms that consisted of a ruched strip of fabric that protected her modesty and attached to a waistband wrapped around her hips. The garment showed off her toned tummy, nipped-in waist, and voluptuous curves.

Her long brunette hair was secured in a messy ponytail, and the lengths tumbled down her back. Small pieces blew in the wind. Victoria accessorized with light sunglasses, various necklaces, rings, and bracelets.

Victoria shared the shot without comment, and her fans showed it a lot of love. More than 101,000 Instagram users hit the like button to express their appreciation. At least 360 also took a moment to compose a positive comment.

“Oh, my God. I can’t handle this! You are absolutely stunning. A total babe. Smoking hot, Vic,” a follower gushed, including a wall of flame emoji.

“I think I save every photo you post with no caption. Where is this bathing suit from? It is perfect,” a second fan wondered, adding blushing-heart and heart-eye emoji.

“When I see you looking this hot, I’m glad God made me a man who likes women. Your beauty is unmatched,” declared a third Instagram user along with pink double hearts.

“Victoria, your body is goals. You could not be more perfect than you are. I’m in love,” a fourth devotee wrote, adding a variety of smilies, roses, and crowns.

During her recent trip, Victoria shared several photos and videos of herself relaxing and enjoying the tropical location. She showed off her curvy body in a canary two-piece, according to a recent report from The Inquisitr.