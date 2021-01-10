Donna D’Errico, 52, Looks Smoking Hot In A Skintight White Dress

Donna D’Errico dropped jaws in her most recent Instagram snap on Sunday afternoon. The former Baywatch star, 52, stunned as she opted for an attention grabbing outfit.

In the sexy shot, Donna looked smoking hot while wearing a skintight white dress. The garment featured a sheer, lace detailing around top and a low-cut neckline that showed off her abundant cleavage. The thin straps also flashed her toned arms and shoulders.

The garment clung tightly to her slim midsection and hugged her curvaceous hips snugly. Fans also got a peek at her muscular thighs in the process. She accessorized the look with white polish on her fingernails.

Donna stood on a staircase with a metal railing. She had her back arched. She had one arm hanging at her side while the other was raised so that she could run her fingers through her hair. Her thighs were apart and her head was tilted downward as she wore a steamy expression on her face.

In the background of the pic, some wall decor can be seen. In the caption, Donna told her followers to forgive themselves for not knowing everything.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that hung down her back and brushed over both of her shoulders.

Donna has accumulated more than 280,ooo-plus followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans didn’t hesitate to share their love and support for the post by clicking the like button more than 2,300 likes within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 160 remarks during that time.

“Heart stopping gorgeous. Off the chart sexy,” one follower wrote.

“You are so stunning. I love this outfit. You are so pretty,” another gushed.

“Look sensational beautiful,” a third social media user declared.

“Morning beautiful – bring a smile with every post, hope you’re ok,” a fourth person commented.

The actress is no stranger to showing off her fabulous figure in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting skimpy lingerie, skintight dresses, clingy workout gear, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Donna recently got the pulses of her fans racing when she posed in a plunging white lace dress that exposed her busty chest and accentuated her hourglass physique at an event. The throwback photo was a bit hit among her followers as well. To date, it’s raked in more than 8,000 likes and over 230 comments.