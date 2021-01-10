Devin Brugman Flaunts Ample Assets In Skimpy Blue Bikini

On Sunday, January 10, American model and businesswoman Devin Brugman shared a sizzling snap with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 30-year-old posing on what appears to be a textured gray couch with a matching pillow in a white-walled room. A side table adorned with lanterns and a potted plant can be seen to her right. A balcony railing, a palm tree, and a beautiful beach were also visible in the background.

Devin sat with one of her legs slightly raised. She leaned back and used her hands to prop herself up as she lowered her gaze.

She opted to wear a skimpy blue bikini from her clothing brand Monday Swimwear, which she co-founded with fellow model Natasha Oakley. The tiny two-piece featured a plunging underwire top and a pair of side-tie bottoms. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. The color of the swimsuit also beautifully complemented her skin tone. Devin finished off the sexy look with a white bracelet worn on her left wrist.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks down in a deep side part.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation referred to her bikini’s color. She also advertised for Monday Swimwear by tagging the company.

The suggestive snap appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 14,000 likes. Quite a few of Devin’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You look beautiful in that color,” wrote one fan, adding both a heart-eye and pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Wow you look great,” added a different devotee, along with a red heart and a fire emoji.

“Hottest woman alive,” remarked another admirer.

“As usual always soooo hot,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo. Instead, they used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Devin has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore an animal-print bikini. That post has been liked over 30,000 times since it was shared.