Niece Waidhofer Stuns In Skimpy Lace Lingerie While Laying In Bed

On Saturday, January 10, American model Niece Waidhofer uploaded a tantalizing picture for her 2.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 30-year-old striking a seductive pose on a bed with a white duvet and matching pillows. She lied on her back with her thighs pressed together. She rested one of her hands on her chest and playfully stuck out her tongue. Niece focused her gaze on the camera lens, as she touched her tongue with the tip of her middle finger.

The model flaunted her fantastic figure in purple lingerie that left little to the imagination. The skimpy set featured a lace bustier with cut-out detailing and garter straps. She also sported a pair of matching underwear and nude garters. The revealing ensemble put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips on full display. The color of the lingerie also beautifully complemented her fair skin.

For the photo, the raven-haired beauty wore her long locks down in loose waves and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation made reference to the 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

The provocative picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 54,000 likes. Quite a few of Niece’s followers also took the time to compliment her good looks in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are always fantastic, so beautiful and spectacular,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye, fire, kissing face, and red heart emoji.

“Love the tiny waist and the curvy hips,” added a different devotee, along with a red heart emoji.

“Wow that’s pure perfection xxx,” remarked another admirer.

One follower also commended Niece’s abilities as a photographer, under the assumption that she had taken the picture.

“This angle is super impressive and I wanna acknowledge that you have amazing photography selfie skills,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, Niece is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a brief clip, in which she wore a skimpy black two-piece swimsuit while standing on a balcony. That post, however, has since been removed from the social media platform.